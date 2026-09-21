The EMB said the latest air-quality readings show elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), possibly associated with smoke and transboundary haze from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, which may have been transported toward the Philippines by prevailing winds, in several monitoring stations as of 21 September 2026, based on the 24-hour AQI rolling average:

𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧AQI: 202 - Acutely Unhealthy

𝐈𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 AQI: 206 - Acutely Unhealthy 𝐂𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐨–𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐑 𝐗 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 AQI: 116 - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

With elevated air pollution levels recorded in some monitoring areas, the public is urged to take sensible precautions to protect their health.

Those who are more sensitive to air pollution—especially children, older adults, and individuals with existing respiratory or heart conditions—should take extra care.

The air quality is based on the 24-hour AQI rolling average. Meanwhile, to check the hourly monitoring of the air quality in Northern Mindanao,