The race weekend also served as the second leg of TMP’s “rolling laboratory” initiative, which uses motorsports to test alternative fuels as part of its efforts toward more sustainable mobility.

The Vios one-make race cars continued to run on an E20 bioethanol blend, while the Tamaraw one-make race cars used a B5 coco-biodiesel blend.

Representing Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines were TMP President Masando Hashimoto, Justin “Buzzhype” Santos, Chenee Jimenez, Alex “BanaweBoy” Lim, Will Lucas and Enzo Ison.

Ison secured a podium finish for the team after placing third in Tamaraw Class Sprint Race 8.

The weekend featured intense action from the opening race, with a multi-car collision occurring less than 10 seconds after the start of the mixed Sporting and Super Sporting Class Sprint Race 8 and Legacy Class Sprint Race 6.

Julia de los Angeles spun onto the track during the incident and was knocked out of contention.

Red Diwa emerged on top of the Super Sporting Class in Sprint Race 8, followed by Joaquin Garrido in second and Alain Gabriel Alzona in third.

Another series of collisions unfolded during Tamaraw Class Sprint Race 9. Ison’s car, which had debris hanging from its side, collided with teammate Lucas and spun out. Jesse Garcia and Russel Reyes were also involved in separate late-race collisions.

Raymond Cudala took an early lead and went on to win the race, with Iñigo Anton finishing second and Oliver Aquino third.

Alzona, meanwhile, emerged as one of the weekend’s standout performers after winning two of the three Super Sporting Class sprint races.

In Sprint Race 9, Alzona overtook race leader Michael Bryan Co before the first turn and held off his rival to secure the victory. Co finished second, while Diwa placed third.

“Batangas Racing Circuit is a true racer’s track—fast, technical, and relentlessly demanding. For drivers who trust their craft, BRC has long been a dream circuit: a place that tests both skill and courage,” Hashimoto said.

“As BRC celebrates its 30th anniversary, I am incredibly proud that TMP was able to bring the TGR Philippine Cup here for the very first time,” he added.

Race Weekend 3 winners

Paolo Ang of Madkart-R Racing swept the two Legacy Class races, while Alzona took victories in Super Sporting Sprint Races 7 and 9. Diwa won Sprint Race 8.

In the Sporting Class, Bern Zaragoza won Sprint Races 7 and 9, while Joshua David Marquez topped Sprint Race 8.

The Tamaraw Class produced three different winners, with Garcia taking Sprint Race 7, Anton winning Sprint Race 8 and Cudala prevailing in Sprint Race 9.

The TGR Philippine Cup will hold its fourth and final race weekend from 10 to 12 September at Clark International Speedway.