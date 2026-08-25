During a press briefing, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) told reporters that it had terminated its inquiry into allegations involving Lachica’s handling of confidential funds, which clears the officer to attend the Senate impeachment trial.

“First of all, the Armed Forces of the Philippines respects the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman and, of course, the right to due process,” AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said in a press briefing.

“So with this, we recommended the termination and conclusion of the inquiry into the allegations against him to avoid duplication of functions, particularly since the Office of the Ombudsman has already taken cognizance of the complaints involving the concerned individual,” she added.

Meanwhile, the House prosecution panel is still deciding whether to call Lachica as a witness, despite his name surfacing repeatedly in testimony about the handling of the OVP’s confidential funds.

Rep. Gerville Luistro, one of the prosecutors, said Tuesday she was personally inclined not to present Lachica, saying former OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta’s testimony may already be sufficient to establish the alleged misuse of the funds.

“I will be very honest with you. I am more inclined not to present Lachica,” Luistro said, adding that her position was based on Acosta’s testimony that she turned over the entire amount to Lachica.

Former OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta testified that she released P500 million in confidential funds to Lachica. She said the money was released in four tranches of P125 million each, and that Duterte had ordered her to release the funds to Lachica.

Acosta also acknowledged that Lachica was not a bonded officer when she turned over the money to him.

Under the government rules governing confidential and intelligence funds, cash advances are to be drawn by duly designated and bonded special disbursing officers or the head of agency.

Lachica, a Philippine Army officer, previously headed Duterte’s security detail and later served as chief of the AFP Security and Protection Group.