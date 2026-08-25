Filinvest City said its Northgate Cyberzone provides businesses with access to a growing talent pool across Metro Manila and the South, while offering connectivity and established infrastructure.

The district has also recorded sustained growth, with land values increasing by 346 percent over the past decade, equivalent to a 17-percent compounded annual growth rate. Commercial land that traded at about P50,000 per square meter in 2010 now commands prices approaching P500,000 per square meter, according to the company.

Filinvest City said the district has approximately 0.19 million square meters of gross floor area delivered and daily foot traffic estimated at 220,000 people. Major locators include PLDT, SONAK and Pepsi.

The township is also described as the first and only central business district in the Philippines with both LEED and BERDE certifications. Its Northgate Cyberzone is PEZA-accredited and hosts multinational corporations, technology firms, professional service providers and business process outsourcing companies.

Filinvest City recently received a Gold Award in the Master Plan category at the 2026 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards, becoming the first Philippine township to receive the distinction, according to the company.

With limited commercial lots remaining, Filinvest City said it continues to offer commercial land for businesses and investors seeking a permanent presence in Metro South. The company said its integrated environment, including walkable amenities, green spaces, retail, dining, healthcare and residential communities, is intended to support employee productivity and quality of life.

The development is positioning geography not merely as a matter of location, but as a strategic factor in attracting talent, strengthening operations and supporting long-term business growth.