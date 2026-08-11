Reservation sales reached P12.5 billion from January to June, up 50 percent year-on-year, driven largely by demand for ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties.

RFO sales totaled P6.8 billion over the six-month period. In June alone, FLI recorded P3.7 billion in reservation sales, its highest monthly level since 2018.

Real estate revenues increased 3.3 percent to P7.72 billion, supported by the company’s push to monetize its RFO inventory and demand from buyers for immediately available properties.

“Our first-half results demonstrate Filinvest Land’s ability to translate demand into earnings through a disciplined, diversified business model,” said Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land.

“The strong pickup in reservation sales, particularly in RFO, reflects both improving buyer activity and the strength of our product offering across key markets.”

FLI’s commercial and industrial leasing businesses also contributed to revenue growth during the period.

Retail mall leasing revenues rose 12 percent to P1.47 billion, while mall occupancy reached 81 percent following asset enhancement initiatives and tenant engagement efforts.

Office leasing revenues grew 2.4 percent to P2.54 billion. The company also recorded a 100 percent renewal rate for leases that expired during the second quarter.

“At the same time, our leasing and recurring income businesses continue to provide stability and resilience, giving us a balanced platform for growth. As market conditions evolve, we remain focused on execution, capital efficiency, and capturing demand across our residential, commercial, and industrial segments,” Las Marias said.

FLI also continued to see demand in its industrial segment, particularly for the 33-hectare mega lots at Filinvest Innovation Park–New Clark City, as corporate occupiers sought locations for logistics and manufacturing operations.