'Black Mirror' Season 8 is now filming
Fire up the paranoia engines: Black Mirror Season 8 is officially booted up and rolling cameras in the UK this summer.
Fire up the paranoia engines: Black Mirror Season 8 is officially booted up and rolling cameras in the UK this summer.
The nightmare is back on Netflix.
"Black Mirror" Season 8 is officially in production, with cameras rolling in the UK this summer. Creator Charlie Brooker returns as writer and executive producer, joined by Bisha K. Ali as writer, with Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Louise Sutton also serving as executive producers.
Filming has already taken place at Hope Cove House in England, which has been transformed for the series into the fictional Sandcastle Hotel.
As for what awaits viewers, Netflix is keeping the details behind a very familiar "Black Mirror" curtain. There is still no word on the plot, cast, episode count or release date.
One thing is certain: the show that has repeatedly made the future look uncomfortably close is coming back.