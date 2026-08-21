Prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) undergo an online seminar to enhance their expertise in investigating and prosecuting offenses arising from armed conflicts while ensuring that applicable humanitarian and human rights standards are observed.
According to the DOJ-NPS, the initiative forms part of its continuing effort to equip prosecutors with the knowledge and skills needed to promote justice and accountability and protect human rights during armed conflict.
The three-day online seminar on international humanitarian law (IHL) was part of efforts to strengthen their capacity to handle cases involving armed conflict and serious violations of humanitarian law.
The 9th Specialized Course on International Humanitarian Law was conducted by the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS), through its Special Projects Division, from 18 to 20 August via Zoom.
The online course covered key principles and legal issues prosecutors may encounter in cases involving armed conflict.
The topics discussed were the basics of IHL, classification of armed conflicts, Philippine laws implementing humanitarian law, war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and the protection of children in armed conflict.
It also tackled criminal liability under IHL by providing prosecutors with a framework for applying international humanitarian law in both international and Philippine legal settings.
Lectures, case studies, panel discussions and collaborative online activities to deepen the participants’ understanding of IHL and its practical application was used by the DOJ-NPS.