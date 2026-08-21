

Prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) undergo an online seminar to enhance their expertise in investigating and prosecuting offenses arising from armed conflicts while ensuring that applicable humanitarian and human rights standards are observed.

According to the DOJ-NPS, the initiative forms part of its continuing effort to equip prosecutors with the knowledge and skills needed to promote justice and accountability and protect human rights during armed conflict.

The three-day online seminar on international humanitarian law (IHL) was part of efforts to strengthen their capacity to handle cases involving armed conflict and serious violations of humanitarian law.