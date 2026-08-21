The office operates under the DA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Official Development Assistance, led by Undersecretary Jerome Oliveros.

As the country’s largest buyer of locally produced coffee and a major local coffee manufacturer, Nestlé said it supports the government’s efforts to build a stronger and more competitive industry. Through its NESCAFÉ Plan, the company has been working with Filipino coffee farmers through initiatives covering productivity improvement, training, regenerative agriculture and sustainable sourcing.

Nestlé and CIDO have also held a series of meetings to identify potential areas of cooperation in support of the government’s coffee development agenda.

The discussions included Nestlé’s ongoing programs and possible partnerships that could help raise local coffee output, strengthen farmer livelihoods and address the country’s continued dependence on imported beans.

The company has promoted a “whole-of-society approach” to developing the industry, emphasizing the need for cooperation among government agencies, private companies, farmer groups, academic institutions, non-government organizations and local communities.

With CIDO providing a dedicated government office for coffee development, industry stakeholders see an opportunity to give the sector greater policy attention and more focused support.

Nestlé said it remains committed to championing “Kapeng Pilipino para sa Pilipino” by increasing its sourcing from local farmers and supporting efforts to build a more sustainable Philippine coffee industry.