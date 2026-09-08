Total production losses reached 102,791 metric tons, with rice accounting for the largest share of the damage.

Rice losses were valued at P2.05 billion, affecting 73,409 hectares and resulting in 65,106 metric tons of lost production. The volume represents 0.32 percent of the country’s annual rice production target of 20.29 million metric tons.

Corn losses, meanwhile, reached P127.6 million across 1,984 hectares, with production losses estimated at 4,707 metric tons, equivalent to 0.05 percent of the annual production target of 8.8 million metric tons.

Other affected commodities include cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry, as well as agricultural infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

To support affected farmers and fisherfolk, the DA said P609.79 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice, corn and vegetable seeds and planting materials, are available for distribution.

The National Food Authority (NFA) has also issued 9,260 bags of palay-milled rice to affected local government units in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIP) is providing P187 million in indemnification to 24,987 insured farmers and fisherfolk, while the Agricultural Credit Policy Council is offering Survival and Recovery loans of up to P25,000, payable over three years at zero interest.

The DA said its regional field offices are also coordinating with local governments, monitoring commodity prices and market flows, and deploying KADIWA trucks to help move agricultural products and assistance.