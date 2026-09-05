Approved loans may be credited to borrowers on the same day, allowing affected producers to quickly secure funds for seeds, farm inputs, fuel, equipment and other needs to restart their livelihoods.

Applicants only need to be registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture and have a valid bank or financial account where the loan proceeds can be deposited.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said faster access to affordable credit is crucial for producers whose livelihoods are disrupted by disasters.

“In times of disaster, every day counts. By simplifying access to credit, we can help them get the funds they need faster, rebuild their livelihoods, and return to production quicker,” Tiu Laurel said.

The program also covers existing ACPC borrowers affected by flooding. They may apply for loan restructuring or refinancing, while a moratorium on debt payments may also be granted subject to program guidelines.

The measures are intended to give borrowers more time to recover while continuing to address outstanding obligations.

For small agricultural producers, timely financing can help prevent temporary disaster losses from becoming longer-term disruptions to their livelihoods and production.