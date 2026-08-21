Tribal war involves formal hostilties between two tribes or villages where entire populations are mobilized against their enemy or rival. Attacks are typically led by clans directly affected by prior violence, though non-relatives may also join. These conflicts can span five to ten years or longer if revenge demands remain unfulfilled, and violence has intensified over time due to the introduction of modern weaponry.

The ongoing violence severely affects local youth, instilling fear and psychological trauma while forcing students from opposing tribes to drop out or transfer schools. A cycle of retaliation often develops, leading to violent clashes and bloodshed even outside traditional tribal territories. Additionally, young farmers face disrupted agricultural operations, as fear prevents them from attending to their farms and fields, threatening agricultural production and livelihoods.

The conference opened with a traditional "pitik" ritual led by Lakay Banag Sinumlag, an elder and peace pact holder of the Butbut tribe, and an active leader in the anti-Chico Dam movement in the 70's and 80's. He offered prayers for solidarity and a successful outcome. Rev. Fr. Joseph Requino of the Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe welcomed the broad delegation comprising tribal representatives, local government officials, religious leaders from the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines (EDNCP) and the Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe, members of the media, students, and residents.

Mountain Province Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative Tomas Tawagen stressed the importance of discussing resident concerns regarding conflicts and the "bodong system". In his message delivered through Mountain Province Board Member Joey Dominguez, Mountain Province Governor Lacwasan urged the people to repair divisions, restore trust, and uphold ancestral wisdom to secure lasting peace.

Kalinga Board Member Chris Donaal and Mountain Province Board Member Sally Ullalim also presented perspectives on inter-tribal unity.

The Movement for Inter-Tribal Unity and Development (MAITUD) and the Binodngan Peoples Organization (BPO) saw the immediacy of preventing the escalation of tribal wars and the need for such activity. Binodngan refers to a member or citizen of an indigenous village or tribe in the Cordillera region (particularly in Kalinga) who is covered by and protected under the bodong system.