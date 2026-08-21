Speaking to GQ Middle East, Jaafar said the follow-up will allow the filmmakers to explore events that were not part of the first installment, including the allegations of child sexual abuse that emerged years after the period covered by the movie.

For Jaafar, giving Michael’s perspective greater attention is particularly important.

He said his family has long felt that conversations surrounding the allegations have largely been shaped by accounts from other people, leaving what Michael himself said and believed underrepresented.

The subject was notably absent from the first Michael film. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie traced the singer’s childhood and transformation into one of the biggest stars in music, ending its story in 1988.

That timeline placed the film before the first public child sexual abuse allegations against Michael emerged in 1993.

The omission was reportedly not always part of the original plan. Variety reported that earlier versions of the film contained scenes dealing with the allegations, but the material was removed following reshoots.

The sequel could therefore mark a significant shift in the story, moving into the period of Michael’s career that was accompanied by intense public scrutiny and legal battles.

Michael faced allegations of child sexual abuse throughout the 1990s and beyond, which he denied during his lifetime. In 2005, he was acquitted of all criminal charges in a separate child molestation case.

The controversy surrounding his relationships with children continued to follow his legacy after his death. Wade Robson and James Safechuck later alleged that Michael had sexually abused them when they were children. Jackson’s estate has denied the allegations.

Jaafar’s comments do not establish a new finding regarding those accusations. Rather, they point to how the Jackson family hopes the sequel will approach a difficult and disputed period in Michael’s history.

The first film’s commercial performance has made that second chapter particularly significant. Michael reportedly crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, turning the planned follow-up into one of the more closely watched upcoming music biopics.

Jaafar, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, is expected to continue portraying the singer as the story moves beyond the 1980s.

Lionsgate has indicated that production on the sequel could begin in late 2026 or early 2027, although further details about the film’s plot and release remain under wraps.

If the first movie established the superstar behind the music, its sequel appears poised to confront the far more complicated chapters of the life and legacy he left behind.