Police were called to the school and identified the weapon as a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver. It had no ammunition.

Initial investigation showed that the firearm belonged to the student’s grandfather.

The minor was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while authorities waited for his parents or guardians.

Police have yet to determine why the student brought the firearm to school. Further investigation is underway in coordination with school officials.

The discovery comes amid heightened security measures in Cebu schools following threats and pranks and the recent deadly shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Following a directive from Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu Police Provincial Office director Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. ordered coordination with local governments and school administrations to strengthen security measures.

Authorities also reminded licensed gun owners to properly secure their firearms and keep them inaccessible to minors and other unauthorized individuals.