More than two decades after becoming one of the most recognizable all-female groups in Philippine pop culture, the Viva Hot Babes are returning to the concert stage with a message that goes beyond nostalgia.

Maui Taylor, Katya Santos, Andrea del Rosario, Gwen Garci, Sheree, Jaycee Parker, Ella V and Jennifer Lee are coming together for Bulaklak: Viva Hot Babes Reunion, a show that will revisit their colorful years in entertainment while celebrating a friendship that has endured long after their heyday.

For Taylor, comparisons with the SexBomb Girls are inevitable, especially following the success of the latter’s reunion shows. Instead of treating the two groups as rivals, however, she sees their respective comebacks as celebrations of two distinct legacies.

“Hindi mawawala comparison,” Taylor said during a press conference in Quezon City.

She explained that the Viva Hot Babes are building their concert around the personal history they have shared for 23 years.

“Our concert will be different because we want to showcase the 23 years of friendship. It will be an experience for everyone. It is not an ordinary concert,” she said.

Taylor added that the show will give audiences a glimpse of the journey behind the Viva Hot Babes—from what they experienced together to the milestones they achieved individually and as a group.

Any perception of rivalry with the SexBomb Girls is also far removed from what happens behind the scenes. Taylor revealed that members of SexBomb reached out to congratulate them upon learning about their reunion.

“The SB group, they are good friends of everyone. So when they found out, they sent congratulations,” she shared.

For Santos, the warm relationship between the groups reflects a larger principle they want to promote: women in entertainment do not have to tear one another down to succeed.

“Sa ibang girl group lumalabas, gusto namin i-promote is women empowerment. We have to support each other,” Santos said, adding that success should be celebrated rather than turned into a competition.

Taylor, meanwhile, pointed to the body of work the Viva Hot Babes built during their peak years.

“Kami naman proven and tested. We had hit songs. We had so many hit shows. They need to prove that also,” she said.

The Viva Hot Babes rose to prominence in the early 2000s, becoming known for their provocative performances, novelty hits and individual careers in film and television. More than 20 years later, their reunion gives the women an opportunity to revisit that chapter from a different point in their lives.

This time, the story is not simply about bringing back an era. It is also about eight women returning to the same stage with decades of memories behind them—and showing that different generations of female performers can coexist without turning success into a rivalry.

Bulaklak: Viva Hot Babes Reunion will be staged on October 23 at the New Frontier Theater.