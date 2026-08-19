The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is keeping the green energy charge off electricity bills until the end of the year, suspending collections for four months while assuring continued payments to renewable energy developers.

The regulator said Wednesday that distribution utilities, retail electricity suppliers and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines must suspend collection of the P0.0371-per-kilowatt-hour Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All) from September through December.

Relief to consumers

The move is intended to provide some relief to consumers grappling with rising inflation and living costs amid external global pressures.

For power companies, the suspension means adjusting their billing systems to remove the GEA-All charge and demonstrating compliance to the regulator.

The ERC said it has enough financial headroom to suspend collections because the GEA-All Fund can cover payments to eligible renewable energy developers during the four months.