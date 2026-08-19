



"The expression of interest is very good," Solidum said. "Of course, when we talk about technology application, we need to look at the needed support for whatever tech or industry that will be set up in MIMAROPA."



Solidum highlighted that any technical framework must remain sustainable, productive, and beneficial to local communities while incorporating strong regulatory protections.



"We need to not only focus on the technology, but on the safeguards that we want to be introduced whenever an establishment is constructed," he added.



Addressing the infrastructure requirements, Solidum distinguished between commercial web hosting and national government operations.



"There are data centers built where you simply rent out space. At DOST, what we do is establish that kind of facility using our own data so that we can support the operation of national agencies. In that sense, we have to make sure that the AI technologies we use do not ingest the data being provided," he explained.



"It is also different if we open a site for AI. You have to think: are you inviting others just to occupy and rent space, or are you going to operate a sovereign data center where we can use our own data to improve our operations? Those are two different things," Solidum said.



He noted that while DOST focuses on managing its own internal data, projects involving broad commercial or telecommunications infrastructure fall under other government entities. "When it comes to those matters, the involved agencies are usually DICT and DTI."