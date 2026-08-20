The partnership will establish a technology demonstration area and support research and extension activities for corn farmers, agricultural development workers, students and teachers in the province.

The industry partners are Corteva Agriscience Philippines Inc., Advanta Seeds Philippines Inc., Bayer Crop Science Inc., Syngenta Philippines Inc., CP Seeds Philippines Corp., East-West Seed Co. Inc. and Enviro Scope Synergy Inc.

The project will also include training and technology promotion activities to introduce farmers to science-based production and management practices.