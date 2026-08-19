“Ayon sa DepEd, mas gusto nilang magkaroon ng flexible at nakabase sa actual situation ng bawat school at community, hindi iyong automatic na pare-pareho ang suspension sa buong province, city o municipality,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

DepEd earlier said it was considering school-level class resumptions to minimize learning loss, potentially allowing schools that are safe and unaffected by severe weather to resume face-to-face classes despite broader suspensions in their localities.

The proposal comes as heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or Habagat, have forced at least 600 schools nationwide to suspend face-to-face classes.

DepEd is also seeking to update Executive Order No. 66, series of 2012, which provides guidelines on the suspension of classes and government work during weather disturbances and other calamities.

Castro said differences in geography, hazards and conditions among communities make localized safety assessments important in determining whether classes should resume.

“Kung safe, puwedeng mag-resume; kung hindi safe, suspended,” Castro said.

She stressed that a school-based approach would not mean individual schools would make decisions independently, citing the need for coordination and shared responsibility with local government units, as well as “clear safety assessments, timely communication and accountability.”

Castro said Angara would further discuss the proposal with schools.

Asked whether changes to the school calendar are also being considered, Castro said no proposal has been relayed to Malacañang so far.

On make-up classes, Castro deferred to DepEd, saying the department continues to encourage alternative learning arrangements, including online classes, to minimize disruptions when face-to-face classes are suspended.