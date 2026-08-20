The operation was led by the City of San Fernando Police Station, with support from the Regional Intelligence Division 1, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, PDEA, Tactical Support Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, La Union Police Drug Enforcement Unit, La Union Police Intelligence Unit, PDEG Special Operations Unit 1, the 1st and 2nd La Union Provincial Mobile Force Companies, and the La Union Maritime Police Station.

Police recovered one heat-sealed transparent sachet containing 0.2 gram of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1,360.

Also seized were a white-and-blue Honda Dio motorcycle bearing plate number 398QVX and buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P500 bill incorporated with a fake P1,000 bill.

In Agoo, a 33-year-old single tricycle driver and resident of Aringay was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation conducted at around 8 p.m.

The operation was led by the Agoo Municipal Police Station, with support from the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Regional Intelligence Division 1, Tactical Support Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, PDEA La Union, and the La Union Police Intelligence Unit.

Police recovered two heat-sealed transparent sachets containing a total of one gram of suspected shabu valued at P6,800.

Authorities also seized a blue pouch, a purple Vivo cellular phone, a Kawasaki Barako motorcycle, and one genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

Police said the marking and inventory of the seized evidence in both operations were conducted at the respective scenes in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, as required by law.

The two suspects were taken into police custody and are expected to face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.