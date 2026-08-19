Chanteuse Angeline Quinto revealed that she kept her college studies a secret from her husband, Nonrev Daquina, because she was unsure if she would be able to finish her degree.
She spilled the beans about her secret on Bernadette Sembrano’s latest YouTube vlog.
Quinto said: “I kept it as a secret because I did not want to tell my husband and my whole family about it until I was certain that I could graduate.”
Regarding her getting a college degree, Quinto compared the experience to the singing competitions she used to join before finding success in showbiz.
“Parang sa contest po dati. ‘Yung sali ako sa contest pero ayaw ko nang ipaalam sa kanila kasi kung matalo man ako, ako lang ang may alam,” said Quinto.
She also shared that it took her five years to complete her degree, with only her manager knowing about it.
Balancing academic givens and requirements with domestic realities was a big challenge for Quinto: “Ito yung year na 'to kasi kasabay nung pagbubuntis ko kay Sylvia, may ginawa po kaming series with Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu. Nagkasabay-sabay, so naghabol ako ng ibang mga requirements na kailangan kaya ako umabot ako ng 2026 na dapat last year pa po ako dapat grumadweyt. So sabi ko, okay lang, sabi ko kung ganun, kaysa hindi ako grumadweyt.”
Quinto carried on: “Completing my studies remained important to me. More than fulfilling a personal dream, earning a college degree was something I wanted to do for my children, Sylvio and Sylvia.”
Quinto earned and completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing Management, at Immaculada Concepcion College in Caloocan City last June.
“Sa kabila ng puyat at pagod kasabay ng pagiging nanay kay (Sylvio and Sylvia), kasabay ng mga shows, music events out of town and out of the country, shoot ng series, kinaya,” she posted on her Instagram page at the time.
Quinto also dedicated the milestone to her Mama Bob, whom she wished could have been there to celebrate with her.
“And Mama… My angel in heaven, this is the moment I wish I could share with you the most. I love you forever.”