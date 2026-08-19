Chanteuse Angeline Quinto revealed that she kept her college studies a secret from her husband, Nonrev Daquina, because she was unsure if she would be able to finish her degree.

She spilled the beans about her secret on Bernadette Sembrano’s latest YouTube vlog.

Quinto said: “I kept it as a secret because I did not want to tell my husband and my whole family about it until I was certain that I could graduate.”

Regarding her getting a college degree, Quinto compared the experience to the singing competitions she used to join before finding success in showbiz.

“Parang sa contest po dati. ‘Yung sali ako sa contest pero ayaw ko nang ipaalam sa kanila kasi kung matalo man ako, ako lang ang may alam,” said Quinto.

She also shared that it took her five years to complete her degree, with only her manager knowing about it.