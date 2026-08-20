“And those pumping stations are in and around Manila. I think, altogether, we will have 13 additional pumping stations which we should have in place by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. Most of them should be in place already,” he added.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Romando Artes clarified that of the 13 pumping stations cited by Marcos, four will be new facilities while nine existing stations will be upgraded.

During the inspection, Artes briefed Marcos on clearing and waste management operations at the Tripa de Gallina Pumping Station, the largest of the 73 pumping stations operated by the MMDA across Metro Manila.

Artes said the facility has a pumping capacity of 56 cubic meters per second.

Garbage accumulation has previously overwhelmed the pumping station, contributing to flooding in low-lying areas, including parts of Parañaque City.

Marcos earlier directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to sustain regular waterway maintenance and clearing operations, including the implementation of “Oplan Kontra Baha” and “Bayanihan sa Estero.”

The President also ordered the replacement of aging drainage systems and the upgrading of seawalls and other flood management infrastructure.

Long-term flood mitigation measures ordered by Marcos include desiltation, water impounding and the relocation of affected communities, as well as studying water capture and reuse systems for household, industrial and irrigation purposes.

The government is also coordinating with the MMDA to review and update the Flood Control Master Plan and complete detailed engineering plans for underground water storage facilities at 39 sites.