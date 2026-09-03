Castro said Marcos directed Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac to assist the families in securing benefits, compensation and insurance proceeds.

Cacdac said the Department of Migrant Workers had already extended assistance to the families.

The two Filipino seafarers were killed after a security incident involving the Saudi-operated oil tanker SIDR while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on 31 August.

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company, Bahri, confirmed that the SIDR was involved in an incident at around 11:40 p.m. local time and that two Filipino crew members died.

The DMW, Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in Oman are coordinating with the vessel’s principal, licensed manning agency and relevant authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the Filipino crew and provide medical, welfare and other assistance.

Authorities are also working to repatriate the remains of the two seafarers.

Cacdac reminded shipowners and manning agencies to protect Filipino seafarers and respect their right to refuse voyages through high-risk maritime areas, including the Strait of Hormuz.

He said shipowners must conduct risk assessments, implement appropriate security measures, consider vessel escorts when necessary and comply with reporting requirements before sailing through areas affected by conflict or heightened security risks.

The DMW will also review whether these safeguards were properly followed as part of its investigation into the SIDR incident.

Cacdac said Filipino seafarers must be given an informed choice before being assigned to voyages through dangerous waters.