Authorities said strong currents carried trees, rocks, mud and other debris from upland areas, blocking the Santo Cristo Dam and redirecting the flow of water toward nearby communities.

Marcos said the national government would immediately rehabilitate the dam and undertake measures to restore the safe and orderly flow of water in the area.

He also assured housing assistance for residents who lost their homes.

An initial assessment by the local government showed that 18 houses were totally damaged due to soil erosion and strong currents from the Gumain River.

The provincial government, National Housing Authority and local government are processing housing assistance for the affected families.