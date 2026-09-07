“Taong 2024 pa lamang ay umabot na sa akin ang impormasyon ng mga planong gawin ni Marcos,” Duterte said in a statement.

The statement came days after a Quezon City court issued an arrest warrant for Duterte on three counts of grave threats against Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Duterte posted bail on Saturday and denied making threats, saying she would pursue all legal remedies.

The Vice President said that because her security was linked to the military under the constitutional line of succession, she had approached Brawner with a request that her mother and children not be dragged into any action against her.

“Pinakamahalaga, hiniling ko na igalang at protektahan ang aking ina at mga anak, at huwag silang idamay o takutin sa kahit anumang gagawin sa akin,” she said.

Duterte said authorities' presence near locations where her mother and children were staying was particularly troubling because, she claimed, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and police had acknowledged knowing her whereabouts through surveillance operations.

“The paglapit o pagpunta sa lugar kung saan naroroon ang aking ina at mga anak ... ay isang seryosong usapin, lalo na kung nadadamay o naaapektuhan ang mga menor de edad,” she said.

She accused authorities of child abuse if minors were being used, threatened or drawn into efforts to pressure her.

“Ang mga bata ay hindi dapat ginagamit, tinatakot, o idinamay sa panggigipit. Ito ay child abuse,” she said.

Remulla and police officials earlier sought to reassure Duterte that she remained entitled to state protection. Remulla said authorities were duty-bound to protect her and encouraged Duterte or her representatives to provide documents or reports about alleged threats so they could be verified.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Saturday that Duterte had not reported any threats against herself or her family to the Philippine National Police, although police were monitoring the situation.