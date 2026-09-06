



“The statement of Secretary Jonvic Remulla appears to confirm the documents we have long held regarding harassment and surveillance operations of the Philippine National Police and other agencies of government against me,” Duterte said in a statement.



Remulla had said authorities knew Duterte’s location the night before but chose not to immediately enforce the warrant, saying police respected her position as vice president. “We knew of her whereabouts the night before, but we did not force the warrant of arrest,” Remulla said.



Duterte said the admission raised questions about why authorities allegedly approached her family despite already knowing her location.



“And because you know where I am, one important question must be answered — why did you still have to go to my mother and my children?” she said.



“There is only one clear answer — to frighten and intimidate my family,” Duterte added.



The vice president alleged that government funds meant to protect the public had instead been used against her.



“Government funds should be used for the security of the people — to pursue and fight rapists, gun-for-hire groups, terrorists, holdapers, thieves, and government officials who receive suitcases of money from the people,” she said.



The accusations came after a Quezon City court issued an arrest warrant against Duterte over three counts of grave threats linked to remarks she made in 2024 involving President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Duterte has denied wrongdoing and accused authorities of political persecution.



Duterte later posted P360,000 bail, securing her temporary liberty after the court set bail at P120,000 for each charge.



In her statement, Duterte said she was unwilling to surrender to police custody because authorities could not guarantee her safety while detained.



“Hindi ko magawa dahil hindi ninyo kayang ipangako na magiging ligtas ako sa loob ng inyong kulungan,” she said. “Hindi ninyo maipangako na hindi ako sasaktan o aabusuhin habang nasa inyong kustodiya.”



She also cited the arrest and transfer of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to the custody of the International Criminal Court as a reason for her distrust of the police.



“Huwag nating kalimutan ang ginawang pagkidnap ng Philippine National Police kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte,” she said, while accusing police of carrying out harassment against civilians.



The PNP and the interior department have rejected allegations that authorities targeted Duterte, saying police followed legal procedures and treated her with the respect due to her office.



The Marcos administration likewise said it respects the court’s actions and that Duterte’s legal cases should proceed through the judicial process.

