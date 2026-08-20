Lacanilao said he personally spotted the Porsche 918 Spyder along EDSA bearing a plate number that caught the attention of authorities.

The LTO subsequently verified that no “AJB 0918” license plate had been issued to a Porsche in the Philippines. An investigation later confirmed that Ramsay was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Violago, however, was driving the sports car when it was spotted.

Ramsay explained that he was abroad at the time and had entrusted the Porsche to Violago.

Lacanilao said Ramsay and Violago appeared to have an internal arrangement involving a possible sale of the vehicle, although the circumstances surrounding the transaction have yet to be established.

Violago, for his part, said he did not intend to commit a violation and merely wanted to use a plate bearing his initials while attending an event, unaware of the consequences.

With the reported sale or transfer between Ramsay and Violago yet to be settled, Lacanilao said the LTO confiscated Violago’s driver’s license and impounded the Porsche.

The case has also drawn the attention of Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, with authorities conducting further investigation into the vehicle’s importation and compliance with government regulations.