Lexus Philippines celebrated National Dog Month with “Crafted Companionship: The Refined Pet Experience,” a two-day lifestyle pop-up that brought together guests and their canine companions at Lexus at Mitsukoshi on 15 and 16 August.
The event featured a gourmet pet bento workshop led by Pup-up Bistro, where pet owners prepared nutritious meals for their dogs using wholesome ingredients and creative presentation.
Guests and their pets also posed at a mini photography studio designed to capture portraits highlighting the bond between owners and their dogs.
Lexus said the event showcased its philosophy of omotenashi, or anticipatory hospitality, through activities centered on care, craftsmanship and attention to detail.
“Crafted Companionship” forms part of the automaker’s ongoing lifestyle pop-up series, which aims to introduce audiences to the Lexus brand beyond its vehicles.
The series focuses on the brand’s lifestyle interests, including culinary artistry, craftsmanship, wellness, travel and culture.
Lexus, launched globally in 1989, is present in more than 90 countries and has sold more than 1.9 million hybrid vehicles.