Guests and their pets also posed at a mini photography studio designed to capture portraits highlighting the bond between owners and their dogs.

Lexus said the event showcased its philosophy of omotenashi, or anticipatory hospitality, through activities centered on care, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“Crafted Companionship” forms part of the automaker’s ongoing lifestyle pop-up series, which aims to introduce audiences to the Lexus brand beyond its vehicles.

The series focuses on the brand’s lifestyle interests, including culinary artistry, craftsmanship, wellness, travel and culture.

Lexus, launched globally in 1989, is present in more than 90 countries and has sold more than 1.9 million hybrid vehicles.