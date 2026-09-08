Among the deals is the REDMI Pad 2 9.7 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at P9,499 from P12,499.

The REDMI Headphones Neo drops to P2,699 from P3,299, while the REDMI Watch 6 Active will be available for P2,399 from P2,599.

For POCO devices, the POCO X8 Pro Max with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at P37,999 from P41,999 on Shopee.

The POCO M8 5G with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage drops to P17,999 from P21,499, while the POCO Pad C1 is available for P9,999 from P12,499 on Lazada.

Xiaomi is also discounting several smart home products, including the Xiaomi TV A 65 2026 at P26,990, the Mijia Front Load 9KG washing machine at P18,199 and the Mijia Top Load 13KG model at P13,649.

The 9.9 offers begin at 8 p.m. on 8 September, with Shopee promotions running until 9 September and Lazada deals until 11 September.