The deal builds on an earlier 15-year agreement covering the project’s first 120-MWp phase, bringing the combined capacity under the two contracts to 240 MWp.

The additional supply gives SEPH more renewable capacity to offer businesses seeking alternative electricity sources while strengthening its position in the commercial and industrial power market.

“Our continued partnership with Greenlight reflects a shared commitment to making renewable energy available to customers while supporting the country’s growing energy requirements,” said Bernd Krukenberg, president of Shell Energy Philippines.

Greenlight Renewables President and CEO Darlene Arguelles said the project demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration across the energy value chain.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Shell, which truly goes far beyond the traditional business relationship. We are committed to uplifting our communities and bringing renewable capacity to the country.”

Both phases of the San Isidro project have already been energized. Phase 1 was energized in October 2025, while Phase 2 followed on 30 July.

The project also adds renewable generation capacity to the Visayas grid amid growing electricity requirements in the region.