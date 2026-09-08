During the livestream, Lopez interacted with viewers, showcased selected nubia devices and presented limited-time deals, vouchers and freebies.

The event formed part of nubia Philippines’ broader NEOverse campaign, which focuses on technology, entertainment and everyday experiences.

The company also rolled out 9.9 promotions through its official TikTok Shop, Shopee and Lazada channels.

Selected products came with up to four freebies, including a phone cooler, mini fan, charging cable and Viu Philippines Premium subscription, depending on the device and promotion.

The nubia Neo 5 Series was among the featured products.

The nubia Neo 5 Max PadPhone comes with a 7.5-inch 1.5K display and a 7,100mAh battery, while the nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition features an AquaCore Cooling System with liquid and air dual active cooling for sustained performance during gaming.

nubia Philippines said the campaign is part of its effort to expand the NEOverse ecosystem and reach consumers through a mix of entertainment, live commerce and device promotions.