The task force aims to strengthen coordination among government agencies, security forces, energy stakeholders and private distribution utilities in protecting critical energy infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity during the electoral period.

Before the inspection, the officials met with Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central.

The meeting covered the Mindanao power outlook and the security situation of critical energy facilities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Officials discussed possible security threats, contingency measures and coordinated responses to disruptions that could affect power supply during the elections.

“The security of our critical energy facilities is essential to ensuring the continuity of power supply, particularly during the BARMM elections,” Bunayog said.

He added that the military would continue coordinating with the DND, DOE, local governments, law enforcement agencies and energy providers.

The group later inspected facilities operated by Cotabato Light and Power Co. and the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative.

The inspections focused on identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening measures to protect critical infrastructure before and during the polls.

The agencies said continued inter-agency coordination is intended to help ensure uninterrupted power services throughout the electoral process.