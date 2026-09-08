Earlier reports showed that Genesis 88, owned by Glenn Escandor, a former presidential sports adviser, secured around P2.9 billion worth of flood control contracts in Davao from 2021 to 2023.

ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio has also sought investigations into billions of pesos worth of flood control projects in Davao City, identifying Genesis 88 as one of the area’s major contractors.

Matibag said NBI analysis of Department of Public Works and Highways records showed that P1.9 billion worth of projects in Duterte’s district were all awarded to Genesis 88.

He said investigators are examining cases where contractors appeared to dominate project awards in particular areas.

Matibag said records showed some projects in the district began in 2024 but remain unfinished.

He stressed, however, that the NBI has not concluded that the P1.9 billion worth of projects were irregular, saying the investigation remains underway.

“If they are not guilty, then we’re willing to make a statement that we have looked into the allegations that there is an issue with flood control and even if it was just one contractor, the work was done properly,” Matibag said.

He said the purpose of the investigation is both to clear those who did nothing wrong and to build cases against those for whom evidence of corruption may be found.

Matibag added that the NBI is currently conducting a “table analysis” of documentary evidence and will follow wherever the evidence leads.

Duterte, meanwhile, said investigators should focus not merely on contractors that repeatedly win government projects but on whether there was overpricing, ghost projects, substandard construction, kickbacks or theft of public funds.

He said irregularities in the awarding of contracts should be investigated, but stressed that repeatedly awarding projects to the same contractors would not necessarily be illegal if proper procedures were followed and the projects were completed properly.

Duterte said those responsible should be held accountable if evidence of a crime exists, but warned against “trial by publicity” before an investigation is completed.