Pacquiao succeeds Lope Santos III and will head the government’s primary policy-coordinating body for poverty reduction.

Under Republic Act 8425, or the Social Reform and Poverty Alleviation Act, the President serves as NAPC chair while the lead convenor oversees its daily operations, inter-agency coordination and engagement with the country’s 14 basic sectors.

These include farmers and landless rural workers, fisherfolk, formal labor and migrant workers, informal sector workers, Indigenous Peoples, women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, disaster victims, youth and students, children, the urban poor, cooperatives and non-government organizations.

Pacquiao previously served as Sarangani representative from 2010 to 2016 and as senator from 2016 to 2022.

He said his experience growing up in poverty would guide his work at NAPC.

“Thank you to President Bongbong Marcos for the trust to provide service again. I came from poverty. I experienced sleeping on cardboard on the street, drinking only water, having nothing to eat, and saving coins just to help my family,” Pacquiao said.

“That’s why my heart is truly with our countrymen who are suffering,” he added.

Pacquiao said his new role would focus on ensuring that government anti-poverty programs directly reach marginalized communities.

“This is not politics. This is true public service to ensure that every government program is directly felt by the 14 basic sectors and the poorest of our countrymen and families across the country,” he said.

Pacquiao is expected to begin nationwide grassroots consultations and coordinate with key agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Agriculture and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.