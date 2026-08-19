The DOJ announced the July 2026 decision of the Manila Trial Court.

Documents showed police arrested her during a sting operation at a Malate hotel where she offered three women for sex.

Arrojo was found guilty of recruiting and offering three women for sexual services in exchange for money.

The court in a decision dated 5 July 2026, stated the offense constituted large-scale trafficking under Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, as amended, because it involved three or more victims.

The case arose from information on Arrojo’s alleged trafficking activities, which prompted authorities to conduct surveillance and a buy-bust operation at a hotel in Malate, Manila.

Police operatives posed as customers and arrested Arrojo after she received marked money in exchange for the women’s sexual services.

The court found the prosecution had proven the elements of qualified trafficking beyond reasonable doubt through testimonial and documentary evidence, including body-worn camera footage, marked-money and forensic ultraviolet examination results.

Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida said the conviction showed the importance of close coordination between law enforcement and prosecutors in pursuing trafficking cases.

“This conviction underscores the effectiveness of coordination between law enforcement and prosecution, from surveillance and rescue operations to case build-up, ultimately bringing human traffickers to justice,” Vida said.

The DOJ credited its Task Force on Women and Children and Trafficking in Persons headed by Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas, and Assistant State Prosecutor Ruth Anne P. Zamora, who handled the case.