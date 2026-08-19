Meanwhile, the water level at Quirino or Tullahan River was recorded at 12.80 meters, with no alert level issued by authorities.

La Mesa Dam, however, remained under Alert Level 3 since Tuesday (18 August).

The government of Quezon City warned the public that excessive water from La Mesa Dam may affect low-lying areas along the Tullahan River, including Fairview, Forest Hills Subdivision, Quirino Highway, and San Bartolome.

Areas that may be affected by excessive water from the San Juan River include the barangays of Lourdes, Sto. Domingo, Santol, Talayan, Roxas, Tatalon, Kalusugan, Dona Imelda, and Damayang Lagi.

The Quezon City government reiterated that it is continuously monitoring water levels for the safety of residents.

“Pinapayuhan din ang lahat na patuloy na sumusubaybay sa mga opisyal na abiso lalo na ang mga nasa lugar na posibleng maapektuhan ng pagtaas ng tubig,” the Quezon City government stated in a social media post.

(Everyone is also advised to continue monitoring the official advisories, especially those in areas that may be affected by the rise in water levels.)