The limited-time screening features the documentary “Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea” and the Oscar-winning animated film “Flow.”

“Food Delivery” follows Filipino fishermen, Philippine Coast Guard personnel and Navy personnel who navigate challenging waters to bring essential supplies to Filipino communities and military personnel stationed on remote islands.

“Flow,” meanwhile, follows a solitary cat forced to navigate a transformed world after a devastating flood destroys its home. The animated film explores survival, companionship and humanity’s relationship with nature.

The movie screening is among the highlights of Araneta City’s inaugural Seafood Festival, combining a cinematic experience with the festival’s celebration of seafood and maritime themes.