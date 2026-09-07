The Borongan City Police Station (BCPS) said its personnel immediately responded after receiving information about the commotion. Police officers deployed in the area moved to contain the disturbance, prevent further escalation, and protect the students, festival participants, and members of the public.

In a statement, the BCPS strongly condemned the incident, particularly acts of violence and disorderly conduct that could threaten the safety of those attending the festival.

The police reminded students, parents and guardians, school authorities, festival participants, and other members of the community that violence and actions that could cause harm to others will not be tolerated.

The disturbance drew disappointment from residents, particularly because the incident occurred during a celebration intended to foster camaraderie, sportsmanship, discipline, and unity.

Some community members have also called on the festival organizers to conduct a formal and objective review of what happened, including hearing from the parties involved and determining accountability for those responsible for the disturbance.

The incident also drew attention to Borongan City's motto, “Boronganon ako, disiplinado ako,” which emphasizes discipline and civic responsibility among residents.

The BCPS appealed to parents and guardians to remind their children to practice self-control, respect, and discipline, particularly during large public gatherings and competitive events.

Police also urged those involved and members of the public not to retaliate or provoke further confrontation. They cautioned against circulating unverified information, photos, or videos that could further aggravate the situation and encouraged residents to report incidents through proper channels.

The BCPS said it remains committed to maintaining peace and order and ensuring the safety of the community.

For immediate police assistance, the public may call 911.