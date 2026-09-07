CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Two minors, aged four and two, were killed after being trapped inside a house when a fire broke out in Purok 1, Barangay Doña Consuelo, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental, shortly before noon on Monday.

The Ozamiz City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that one of the victims was visiting the home to play when the blaze broke out and rapidly consumed the house, which was made of light materials.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received the fire alarm at 11:31 AM and immediately responded, bringing the blaze under control by 11:55 AM.

The charred remains of the two victims were later recovered from the debris.

In addition to the two fatalities, the BFP estimated the damage to property at ₱125,000.

A joint investigation is being conducted by arson investigators, the Misamis Occidental Forensic Group, and Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to determine the cause of the fire.