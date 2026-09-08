“We want to make sure that our residents have access to opportunities that can help them find stable employment, gain valuable experience, and build better careers. Through our employment programs, we continue to provide different avenues for everyone to participate in the workforce and improve their livelihood,” Binay said.

The city’s job fairs also generated hundreds of hires and placements during the same period. Mega Job Fairs accounted for 741 hires and placements, while In-House Job Fairs recorded 368 and Mini Job Fairs 571.

Meanwhile, the city’s Pantawid Trabaho Program provided temporary employment to 4,376 beneficiaries this year. The city-funded program provides community service work for a minimum of 15 working days and a maximum of 30 days.

The Makati Internship Program, also fully funded by the city government, has provided practical work experience to 1,811 young workers this year.

The program gives participants hands-on experience in government offices and exposure to various projects and programs at the national and local levels.

The city government said the initiatives are part of its efforts to expand accessible employment opportunities, career development and meaningful work experiences for residents.