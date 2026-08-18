“I commend PEMS Andy Evangelista for responding to the incident and helping apprehend the suspect even while off duty. His actions show his commitment to public safety and his duty as a police officer,” Nartatez said.

Evangelista pursued the suspect, identified as an employee of the Land Transportation Office Quezon City District Office, following a road crash on 14 August.

The suspect was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle struck pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

Nartatez also welcomed National Police Commission Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan’s statement that he would work on a possible spot promotion for Evangelista.

The PNP chief said the incident should remind police personnel of their responsibility to protect the public while observing established procedures.

“Police officers remain committed to protecting the public even outside their regular duty hours. We remind our personnel to always act within the law and established police procedures while ensuring their own safety and that of the public,” Nartatez said.

“This serves as an example of the dedication expected from every member of the PNP. We also urge the public to cooperate with police personnel and immediately report crimes and emergencies,” he added.