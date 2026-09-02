Initial investigation showed that Sape fled his temporary residence as police closed in on him.

The suspect allegedly fired at the pursuing officers from an elevated position, hitting Macuha in the head.

The Batangas Police Provincial Office deployed personnel from its Provincial Police Intelligence Unit and Provincial Mobile Force Company to support the continuing hot-pursuit operation.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. mourned Macuha’s death and paid tribute to the slain officer.

“We deeply mourn the loss of Police Staff Sergeant Von Rico Bibaño Macuha, who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing his duty. His courage and dedication to protecting the public will always be remembered by the Philippine National Police,” Nartatez said.

“PSSg Macuha’s sacrifice reflects the courage of our police officers who continue to put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. As we honor our national heroes, we also recognize our modern-day heroes in uniform who serve with courage and selflessness,” he added.

Nartatez assured Macuha’s family that the PNP would provide the benefits and assistance due to an officer killed in the line of duty.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of PSSg Macuha. The PNP will stand by his family and ensure that they receive the assistance and benefits due to him as a police officer who died in the line of duty,” Nartatez said.