Under the proposed 2027 national budget, the PNP is set to receive funding for the recruitment of 2,000 new patrolmen and patrolwomen to fill existing vacancies, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

The DBM said the additional personnel would require about P700 million and are expected to help improve the country’s police-to-population ratio.

“If we can add more personnel, police visibility and crime deterrence will improve,” Nartatez said. “This can translate to a more peaceful, safe, and orderly society.”

He said the move is in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to address personnel shortages and strengthen police presence in communities.

The PNP has also been maximizing deployment through its Enhanced Managing of Police Operations program, which it credited for the continued decline in focus crimes.

Nartatez said the additional personnel would help police units maintain stronger community presence, prevent crimes and respond more quickly to incidents.