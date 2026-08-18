The former television host appears in the campaign as C.H.I.K.A., or “Chief Head of Insight and Kontent Analysis,” a playful role that has allowed her to revisit some of the qualities that became synonymous with her years on television.

But when a follower remarked on her trademark kaartehan, Aquino revealed that what audiences are seeing on camera is partly her stepping back into a familiar persona for the project.

“Will you believe me if I say I am no longer as ‘maarte’ kaya lang for the material to work I need to go back to how I was?” Aquino wrote.

She even offered her own estimate of just how much she believes she has changed.

“I would love to do a reality show para makita at marinig nyo how much I have tone down, in my opinion by at least 30%. For most maarte pa rin, for me pang school library na,” she added.

The possibility of Aquino doing a reality program quickly became an intriguing prospect for followers who spent years watching her speak openly about her life on television. A reality format could also provide a different look at Aquino today, years after programs such as Kris TV made her daily conversations and spontaneous reactions part of morning television.

Her changing priorities were also apparent when another follower brought up jewelry while recalling her famous “lumilindol” moment.

Aquino responded that she no longer has the same interests she once did, saying she has not worn earrings for a long time. Instead, she now finds herself drawn to personalized stationery, note cards and gel pens.

Writing, she explained, has taken on greater importance for her, particularly as she continues dealing with illnesses affecting her hands.

“I need to keep writing or else I will lose my grip and 3 of my autoimmune diseases that affect the control of my hands will win,” Aquino said.

That passion for words also found its way into her Netflix appearance. Responding to praise for the campaign’s dialogue, Aquino disclosed that she contributed to portions of the script, helping bring her own voice and sensibility to the material.

Behind the humor of her comeback, however, was a demanding production experience.

Entertainment content creator Mama Loi, who was present during filming, shared that Aquino dealt with physical discomfort during the shoot but remained energetic once the cameras started rolling.

“But she never complained, kahit hirap at pagod she was always in high spirits, at pag nasa harap na ng camera wala ka nang mahahalata na she’s in pain. She is a true professional,” Mama Loi said.

She added that despite a planned midnight cut-off, Aquino continued working until around 1:30 a.m.

Aquino’s longtime makeup artist RB Chanco similarly recalled difficulties behind the scenes, including an allergy episode that caused Aquino’s eyes to tear. Still, once she was ready to film, Chanco said Aquino delivered what was needed in a single take.

“And Kris did what Kris does. She gave us the Kris we all know and love. Funny, energetic, professional and completely in her element,” Chanco recalled. “One take. That’s Kris.”

For an entertainer who spent years away from the television spotlight, the Netflix campaign has become more than a nostalgic appearance. It has offered audiences a glimpse of both versions of Aquino—the quick-witted personality they remember and the woman who says years of change have softened some of her famous quirks.

And if Aquino gets her wish for a reality show, viewers may eventually get the chance to decide for themselves just how much the self-proclaimed kaartehan has really disappeared.

The third and final installment of Netflix Philippines’ three-part promotional campaign is scheduled for August 20.