ANOTHER HIT AT THE PUMP

Motorists line up at a gas station in Bacoor, Cavite, as another round of fuel price hikes takes effect today, 22 September. The latest adjustment includes an increase of P4.88 per liter for gasoline, P8.82 per liter for diesel, and P6.47 per liter for kerosene. It marks the third consecutive major fuel price increase in September, bringing the cumulative increase over three weeks to P15.25 per liter for gasoline, P18.31 per liter for diesel, and P16.67 per liter for kerosene. | Zedrich Xylak Madrid