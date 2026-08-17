Pambansang Marites Xian Gaza inevitably dipped his hand in the controversial issue involving Derek Ramsay and the Porsche 918 Spyder registered under his name, which allegedly carried fake plate numbers.

In a recent Facebook post, Gaza claimed he spoke to three sources to piece together what allegedly happened and how the actor may have unwittingly found himself caught up in the controversy.

“According to my three credible sources inside the Manila high society, pinahiram ni Derek Ramsay sa isang matalik na kaibigan yung kanyang rare hypercar na Porsche 918 Spyder habang siya ay nagta-travel sa abroad,” Gaza initially wrote.

The problem, he claimed, was that the friend allegedly replaced the vehicle’s original plate with a vanity plate.

“What his friend did eh pinalitan niya ito ng vanity plate with his name initials para palabasin sa mga potential investors na siya ang may-ari nito, without the knowledge of Derek Ramsay,” he wrote, adding that the friend, “Mr. ‘AJV,’ is a rich businessman in the Philippines, kaya talaga namang madaling paniwalaan na kanya ang nasabing hypercar.”

That decision allegedly complicated matters, with Gaza saying that “because of that very stupid move, napahamak yung sarili niyang kaibigan.”

In the end, Gaza advised Ramsay to think twice before lending his prized vehicle to what he described as power-hungry businessman friends.

“Most of the sketchy businessmen like me, like most of the Filipino politicians na galing sa marumi yung yaman, hindi yan magre-register ng multimillion property under their own name. Gumagamit kami ng dummy. But the very rare Porsche 918 Spyder of Derek Ramsay is registered under his own name. Why? Bakit? Kasi dumaan sa tamang proseso. Bayad lahat ng buwis for the last 5 years. Walang red tape o kahit na anong korapsyon. Walang dahilan para maglagay ng pekeng plaka,” he finally wrote.