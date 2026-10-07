The recorrido will begin along Zuzuarregui Street in Barangay Matandang Balara and pass through eight church stations before reaching the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Barangay Marilag.

The stations are Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje, Our Lady of Pentecost Parish, Santa Maria della Strada Parish, Christ the King Parish, Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Chapel, Saint John Paul II Parish, Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.

The send-off route will start at the Mother of Divine Providence Parish in Barangay Payatas A and proceed back to Zuzuarregui Street.

The Feast of Our Lady of La Naval de Manila is traditionally celebrated every second Sunday of October.

This year’s feast will be held on 11 October, with a High Mass at 2:30 p.m. followed by a grand procession at 4 p.m.