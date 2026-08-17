SB19, Maki, KAIA, A-Team, Jeremy G., Carlos Serrano III, Jacqueline Jala, Angelique Manto and David Guison are set to bring music, dance and style to Sony Philippines’ Beyond The Beat: The Next-Level ULT POWER SOUND Experience on 19 September at COVE Manila, Okada Manila.

The celebration marks the Philippine launch of Sony’s ULT POWER SOUND series, with an experience built around powerful audio, live performances, street style and self-expression.

A lineup built for the beat

The event brings together names from P-pop, music, dance and fashion. SB19 joins the Sony ULT Squad as its newest member, while Maki and KAIA add their P-pop and pop sounds to the lineup.

A-Team and Carlos Serrano III bring dance to the celebration, with Jeremy G. adding his R&B and pop sound. Jala, Manto and Guison round out the roster as personalities associated with Sony’s ULT Squad.

The mix reflects the ULT POWER SOUND concept, which Sony positions around powerful, bass-heavy sound and the feeling of being at the front row of a concert.

More than just music

At COVE Manila, guests can explore the latest ULT POWER SOUND products while taking in live performances and an interactive experience designed around music and movement.

The event also comes with an Elevated Street Style dress code, giving guests plenty of room to put their own spin on the night.