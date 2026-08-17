This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen child protection and public safety.

“The safety and well-being of our children remain our priority. Police presence in schools should provide a sense of security and partnership, not fear or intimidation,” Nartatez said.

“As such, we respect the guidelines issued by DepEd. Our personnel will comply with the requirements on proper attire, coordination and the carrying or display of firearms inside school premises,” he added.

The directive came after DepEd Camarines Norte issued Memorandum No. 315, series of 2026, which requires police officers, soldiers and other uniformed personnel visiting schools to wear Type C uniforms or other noncombat attire.

It also prohibits the display of firearms and other weapons inside classrooms and learning areas. Armed patrols, checkpoints and enforcement operations are likewise not allowed inside school grounds under the memorandum.

Under the Camarines Norte policy, activities involving uniformed personnel must first be coordinated with the school head and endorsed to the Schools Division Office. These include safety lectures, anti-drug campaigns, disaster preparedness drills and community outreach activities.