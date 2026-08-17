Months before her passing, Hayden Panettiere shared a message of resilience and renewed hope during a guest appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

The Heroes and Nashville star appeared on the podcast last May to promote her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, where she candidly discussed her struggles with addiction, personal trauma, grief and recovery.

During the conversation, Panettiere, 36, said she had finally reached a point where she could leave behind the struggles that had weighed heavily on her for years. She described feeling free from the pain of her past and ready to embrace new possibilities.

“I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and negativity,” Panettiere said. “I feel like I have a lot more life to live.”

This Is Me: A Reckoning details the actress’ deeply personal experiences, including substance abuse, difficult relationships, mental health challenges and loss.

Panettiere passed away on 16 August, just days before her 37th birthday, her representative and family confirmed.