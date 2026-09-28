Fans of Michael Jackson will soon have a chance to see his music and signature performances brought to the stage as the Tony Award-winning MJ the Musical makes its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore.

The production will run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, beginning 1 August 2027, for a limited season. Tickets went on sale 28 September, with priority and early-bird offers available through selected channels.

The Singapore run also carries a personal connection to Jackson's history in the city. He performed two sold-out concerts in Singapore in 1993 as part of his Dangerous World Tour, the same tour that serves as the backdrop for the musical.

Rather than covering Jackson's entire life, MJ takes audiences into the preparation of the Dangerous tour in 1992. The story follows the singer and his creative team as they worked to turn his ideas for the massive concert production into reality, with an MTV journalist given access to the rehearsals.

The musical features more than 25 Jackson hits, including “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror” and “Thriller.”

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, the production looks at Jackson's creative process while also showing the people and collaboration behind one of his biggest tours.

Choreography and direction come from Christopher Wheeldon, whose work on the musical earned him a Tony Award. The production has also received recognition for its sets, costumes, lighting, sound and visual design.

The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume designer Paul Tazewell, sound designer Gareth Owen and projection designer Peter Nigrini, among others.

Since its Broadway debut, MJ has expanded to productions in London's West End, Hamburg, the United States and Australia. The musical has reportedly been seen by more than 8 million people worldwide.

Now, its next stop brings the show closer to Jackson's Southeast Asian audience, with Singapore serving as its regional debut.

Ticket sales are currently underway, with UOB serving as the official bank partner for the Singapore season.